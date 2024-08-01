Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Southport stabbing spree suspect named after attack that killed 3 children

The judge allowed for the suspect's identity to be released due to the rampant 'misinformation' surrounding the case

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Video shows brutal aftermath of Southport riots in England Video

Video shows brutal aftermath of Southport riots in England

Aftermath of riots in Southport show a burned police van and debris in the streets after at least three girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. (Credit: Stuart Walmsley /TMX)

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the United Kingdom.

Judge Andrew Menary ruled Thursday that suspect Axel Rudakubana's identity could be revealed despite being a minor. Rudakubana will turn 18 in six days, according to local reports. 

"Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days' time, I do not make an order under section 45," the judge said, according to Sky News.

CLASHES BREAK OUT IN ENGLISH TOWN AFTER MURDER OF 3 GIRLS IN MASS STABBING, 17-YEAR-OLD MALE FACING CHARGES

Southport Stabbing Axel Rudakubana

Police officers and a police van blocked the vehicle entrance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court where 17-year-old boy Axel Rudakubana is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, United Kingdom. (Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

He added, "Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum."

British law typically prevents authorities from revealing the identity of criminal suspects under the age of 18.

Rudakubana is accused of carrying out a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children, police say.

UK STABBING SPREE LEAVES 2 KIDS DEAD, 9 OTHERS INJURED AT TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED EVENT: 'DEEPLY SHOCKING'

Smoke separates members of the police and the rioting public in Southport, England, right

An unruly crowd clashed with police in Southport, northwest England, near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class the day before. The violence erupted shortly after a peaceful vigil was attended by hundreds in the center of Southport to mourn the 13 victims of the stabbings, including seven still in critical condition. (Richard McCarthy/PA via AP)

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said six of the children injured in the attack that happened around noon in Southport — a town north of Liverpool — are in critical condition, while two adults have been critically injured as well.

"It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack inside," Kennedy said. "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who are being attacked."

The deceased victims have been identified as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Bebe King, 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southport United Kingdom riot

Protesters scuffle with police during the "Enough is Enough" protest in Whitehall, London. The protest followed the fatal stabbing of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance and yoga class on Monday in Southport.  (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Southport was the scene of clashes between protesters and police the day after the murder spree. 

North West Ambulance Services reported via X that 22 police officers have been treated, and at least 11 have been taken to the hospital in the wake of the Southport riots. At least one police van has been set ablaze by the crowds. A source describes the town as "quiet."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com