Kate Middleton helps teen with cancer fulfill 'bucket list' dream after finishing own chemotherapy treatment

Kate Middleton helped a cancer patient check an item off her "photography bucket list."

On Oct. 2, Prince William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and invited Liz, a 16-year-old aspiring photographer who is battling cancer, to capture the moments on film.

On the official Instagram page for the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royals shared photos Liz took of the event.

"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at Windsor today! It was a pleasure to have @lizhatton_photography helping us to capture these special moments," the caption said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"it was my absolute pleasure to meet everyone and take photos today at Windsor, it was a great honour and was essentially a dream come true, so I truly hope to be a part of any and all future events! xx" Liz commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales' post.

SARAH FERGUSON PRAISES ‘BRAVE’ KATE MIDDLETON, KING CHARLES FOR SPEAKING ‘OPENLY’ ABOUT CANCER JOURNEYS

A second post was shared of Middleton hugging Liz at Windsor Castle Wednesday.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us," the caption said.

In January, Liz was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor, which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer, according to the BBC. The outlet reported that the 16-year-old was given between six months and three years to live.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In May, Liz's mother Vicky took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her daughter's "photograph bucket list."

"A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us." — Prince and Princess of Wales

"Liz is 16 and lives to take photographs. She has a rare and aggressive cancer which doctors have told her means she has between 6 months and 3 years to live. We hope every day for a lifetime for her but if we can’t achieve that we hope to create her a lifetime of memories," the post, with nearly 1 million views, said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"If we can make even one of her photography bucket list happen for her she will be beyond delighted."

Middleton helped Liz complete a "bucket list" item just shy of a month after Middleton shared a video announcing she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, Middleton disclosed her own cancer diagnosis and shared that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a video shared last month, the royal revealed she was cancer-free after completing her treatment.

The mother of three acknowledged it had been an "incredibly tough" year for her family but said her cancer battle had reminded her to "be grateful for the simple yet important things in life" such as "loving and being loved."