Photo of King Charles, Prince William and their wives shows 'stunning example of family unity': expert

A new photo of King Charles III with Camilla, the queen consort, and William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and an expert is weighing in on the latest royal snapshot.

The photo shows the four most senior members of the royal family smiling at the camera in black mourning clothes.

It was taken at Buckingham Palace the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and ahead of a state reception hosted by the king for heads of state invited to the Westminster Abbey service.

The picture was taken by royal Getty photographer Chris Jackson who tweeted on Saturday: "Very special to have taken this official photograph of The King and Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales together at Buckingham Palace."

Dr. Robi Ludwig, a pyschotherapist, spoke with Fox News Digital about how the image of the father and son with their spouses showed a "stunning example of family unity."

"The new royal photo with King Charles, Queen Camila and the new Prince and Princes of Wales, is a stunning example of family unity," Ludwig began. "This is indicated by both their proximity, smiles and matching color and [clothing] attire."

She continued: "Their mutual smiles remind the public, that they’re all on a mission and in unison to work together, to maintain the health of the monarchy and continue to serve the people, like the beloved former Queen Elizabeth."

Ludwig shared that despite past differences seen among the royal family, the past is not part of the "new Fab Four’s" present.

"There is a strong sense of unity and camaraderie in this photo. What ever differences they may have had in the past is not a part of their present. The new fab four look like they are in sync and on a mission," Ludwig shared.

Charles spoke about his family during his first official address as king on Sept. 9.

After pledging his "lifelong service" to the country like his mother before him did and talking about her legacy and his "profound grief," he talked about the new queen consort's "steadfast devotion" and support and his pride in making William Prince of Wales.

"This is also a time of change for my family," Charles said the day after the queen died. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla."

He continued about William and Kate: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

They previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William is next in line to the throne followed by his three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

