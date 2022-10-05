Prince William cheers on soccer team for 10th anniversary, Kate Middleton visits maternity unit of hospital

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they took on their royal duties Wednesday.

Prince William, 40, cheered on an English soccer team at St. George’s Park to celebrate the park's 10th anniversary.

William met with young players at this year’s Street Child World Cup to discuss opportunities they’ve received through the sport at St. George’s Park.

The Prince of Wales is president of the Football Association, England soccer’s governing body, and regularly attends the matches with his 9-year-old son Prince George and wife Kate Middleton.

The Kensington Royal Twitter account shared a few photos from Williams's visit with the caption "Happy Anniversary St. George’s Park!"

"Supporting our teams at all levels, being a huge part of history-making moments like the @lionesses and helping inspire the next generation! Hopefully with much more success to come," the post stated.

The Princess of Wales separately performed her royal duties as she visited a maternity unit at the Royal Surrey Hospital.

Middleton, 40, has been inspired to work with children due to her own experiences of being a mother of three.

The Royal Surrey County Hospital cares for approximately 3,000 babies per year. The royal mother visited the unit that focuses on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities.

"Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive," the Kensington Royal Twitter account shared.

The Princess of Wales visited the hospital in a bright yellow dress and was seen cradling a newborn.

Another Twitter post by The Prince and Princess of Wales’ account said, "It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital."

Prince William and Princess Kate share three children together – Prince George of Wales, their eldest child; Princess Charlotte of Wales, who’s third in line to the throne; and Prince Louis of Wales, born in April 2018.

Princess Anne was also spotted making a royal appearance.

We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today. pic.twitter.com/XTQjIWqpJM — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) October 4, 2022

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne visited New York City and the Staten Island Ferry. NYC DOT posted a photo on Tuesday of her peering out a window overlooking the New York Harbor.

The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

The princess attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech.

"The lighthouse still has a really important part to play," she said. "The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story."

The Associated Press contributed to this report