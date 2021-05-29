Kate Middleton receives COVID vaccine

Kate Middleton has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, announced on Saturday that she got her first shot one day prior in London.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," a statement from the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

Middleton's jab comes a little over a week after her husband, Prince William , received his first dose at the same location. London’s Science Museum is one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was also posted on his social media account.

PRINCE WILLIAM GETS FIRST DOSE OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

"On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ he wrote. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

Britain opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34 just a couple of weeks ago. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II , and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

OFFICER RESPONDED TO PRINCE HARRY'S HOME TO DELIVER MESSAGE RELATED TO PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

Back in January, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the now-late Prince Philip, during a video call with National Health Service staff and volunteers that was released. The medics told William some members of the public are reluctant to get any of the coronavirus vaccines authorized by regulators.

"My grandparents have had the vaccine and I am very proud of them for doing that,’’ William said. "It is really important that everyone gets the vaccine when they are told to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The queen has been a fixture of hope for Britains since the pandemic surged in the United Kingdom and around the globe in early 2020. In April of last year, she made a rare televised address to U.K. citizens to lift the spirits of people in the country.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last April, the queen's son, Prince Charles, confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 . The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, self-isolated in Scotland, where they recovered. It was reported months later that Prince William also contracted the virus .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.