Officer responded to Prince Harry's home to deliver message related to Prince Philip's death

The Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Office assisted Buckingham Palace in getting in touch with Prince Harry to deliver him the news that his grandfather, Prince Philip, died.

It appears when the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 on April 9, Buckingham Palace had difficulty getting in touch with the Duke of Sussex, who lives in Santa Barbara County with his wife, Meghan Markle , and their son, Archie, 2, Fox News has learned.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that on April 9 at approximately 3 a.m., the U.S. Embassy in London, England contacted the department with a request to make contact with the 36-year-old at his home.

"One deputy responded and made contact with the head of security," the spokesperson added.

PRINCE HARRY RECALLS HOW HE INITIALLY REACTED TO MEGHAN MARKLE’S SUICIDAL THOUGHTS: ‘I’M SOMEWHAT ASHAMED’

The U.S. Embassy's request for officers was to tell Harry to get in touch with Buckingham Palace.

The palace's alleged failed attempts to contact Harry directly may have likely been due to the time difference between California and the U.K. The palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Hours after police received the request to contact Harry, the rest of the world learned that the Duke of Edinburgh had died. The palace confirmed his death in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just two days later, Harry arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's royal ceremonial funeral, which was held on Saturday, April 17. The funeral service was a slimmed-down event due to restrictions at the time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Harry arrived solo, as his wife, who is expecting their second child this summer, was advised by a doctor to not travel.

During England’s coronavirus lockdown, Philip had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, 94.

On Feb. 16, Philip was admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and ultimately released home on March 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.