Prince William gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Prince William received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday as Britain’s National Health Service expands its inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

"On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ he wrote. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

PRINCE HARRY WILL RELEASE MORE 'TRUTH BOMBS' IN 'VERY PERSONAL' EPISODE FOR MENTAL HEALTH DOCUSERIES: SOURCES

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II , and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70% of Britain’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in January, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the now-late Prince Philip, during a video call with National Health Service staff and volunteers that was released. The medics told William some members of the public are reluctant to get any of the coronavirus vaccines authorized by regulators.

"My grandparents have had the vaccine and I am very proud of them for doing that,’’ William said. "It is really important that everyone gets the vaccine when they are told to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The queen has been a fixture of hope for Britains since the pandemic surged in the United Kingdom and around the globe in early 2020. In April of last year, she made a rare televised address to U.K. citizens to lift the spirits of people in the country.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last April, the queen's son, Prince Charles, confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 . The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, self-isolated in Scotland, where they recovered. It was reported months later that Prince William also contracted the virus .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

