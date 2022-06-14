Kate Middleton says she's in 'good hands' when told she'll be a 'brilliant' Princess of Wales

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton had a sweet response when told she'll be a "brilliant" Princess of Wales.

The moment between a royal fan and the Duchess of Cambridge was caught on tape and went viral on social media.

Middleton was joined by Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the June 4 outing to Cardiff Castle amid Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee events.

While saying hello to fans outside the castle, someone said to Middleton: "You're going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales."

"Oh, that's very kind," the duchess responded before glancing at William and adding, "I'm in good hands."

The social media user who captured the exchange told People magazine everyone was "mesmerized" by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Cambridges are humble and a lovely family," they told the outlet. "I flew last minute from Miami to attend the Platinum Jubilee and decided to go to Cardiff the day before. I met wonderful people from all over the world wanting to meet them."

"We had no idea they were bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte until later on. Once we met the Cambridges, we were all mesmerized by them. I missed my train back to London and arrived late to the Platinum Party at the Palace, but it was all worth it!"

Middleton will take on the title of Princess of Wales once William gains the title of Prince of Wales. For that to occur, Prince Charles would need to ascend to the title of King.

Princess Diana held the title of Princess of Wales before her death in 1997. After her divorce from Charles in 1996, she lost her "Her Royal Highness" title, but kept Princess of Wales.

Prince Charles went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall in April 2005. Camilla technically has been the Princess of Wales since, but did not take on the title out of respect for Diana.