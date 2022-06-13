Kate Middleton attends Garter Day service 14 years after appearing as Prince William’s girlfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton attended the Order of the Garter 14 years after making her debut as Prince William’s girlfriend.

The order of the chivalry, known as one of the oldest royal traditions, was founded by King Edward III in 1348. The Duchess of Cambridge first attended the event in 2008 while she was dating her future husband. William, 39, received his Order of the Garter knighthood that same year.

The 40-year-old’s first appearance at the ceremony signified to the public that the royal family had welcomed her. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first met as students at the University of St Andrews. They began dating in 2003 and married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. They now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For Monday’s ceremony, Middleton arrived with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of William’s uncle Prince Edward. The duchess wore a regal blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen that was paired with a matching clutch and floral fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON KEPT THEIR DISTANCE FOR THIS REASON: SOURCE

Following the ceremony, the National Portrait Gallery announced that one of Middleton’s portraits released earlier this year on her birthday was sent to the Museums of the University of St Andrews.

"From today, this portrait of The Duchess of Cambridge will be displayed at @MuseumsUniStA, with The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge having met at @univofstandrews," they tweeted. "This forms part of our Coming Home project, where we send portraits of individuals to places they are associated with."

It’s joyous news for the royal family, which sparked headlines after it was revealed that Prince Andrew wouldn’t take part in the Order of the Garter procession.

Omid Scobie, royal editor-at-large for Harper’s Bazaar and co-author of "Finding Freedom," revealed that the disgraced Duke of York’s so-called public comeback was put on ice after a last-minute "family decision."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After what palace sources have described as a last-minute ‘family decision,’ Prince Andrew will no longer be walking in today's Garter Day procession or service," Scobie tweeted. "As a Knight of the Garter, he will still be at the investiture and lunch taking place in Windsor (as will the Queen)."

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The Guardian reported that Andrew, as a garter knight, will attend the investiture of new members and the annual lunch, keeping his appearance out of public view.

The 62-year-old, a knight in the oldest order of chivalry in the world, was expected to join his family at Windsor, including fellow knights Prince Charles and Prince William. The controversial royal was previously made a knight as Queen Elizabeth’s son.

In May, the palace announced that Andrew wouldn’t appear on the balcony alongside senior members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour during the Platinum Jubilee. The queen decreed that only working members would join her.

PRINCE ANDREW AXED FROM GARTER DAY PROCESSION AFTER LAST-MINUTE ‘FAMILY DECISION’ AMID SEX ABUSE SCANDAL

From today, this portrait of The Duchess of Cambridge will be displayed at @MuseumsUniStA, with The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge having met at @univofstandrews. This forms part of our Coming Home project, where we send portraits of individuals to places they are associated with. pic.twitter.com/DzpnTFTk8C — National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) June 13, 2022

Andrew stepped away from royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous interview concerning his ties with late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior members in 2020, also didn’t appear on the balcony.

During the Trooping the Colour on June 2, the palace revealed that Andrew was going to miss the Service of Thanksgiving being held the following day due to testing positive for COVID-19.