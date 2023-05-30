Kate Hudson sunbathes topless, warns brother to unfollow her social media posts: ‘It’s gonna get wild’

Kate Hudson and her older brother, Oliver, proved social media can be all fun and games until someone loses their top.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress was feeling exceptionally cheeky for a series of snaps by the pool shared to Instagram.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out," Kate captioned her topless pictures.

The mother of three pranced around the pool wearing an orange ombre pair of bottoms and a black, wide-brim sun hat.

She kept her nose in a book as she turned the pages of "Lessons in Chemistry."

Almost as soon as the pictures began making the rounds, her "Sibling Revelry" podcasting partner objected to the display.

"Jesus no Kate!" Oliver commented underneath his younger sister's poolside photos.

She was ready for the wisecrack from her brother, though, and came back with her own witty response.

"@theoliverhudson Summers just begun Oliver… it's gonna get wild," she wrote. "You should unfollow."

Leslie Mann and Amanda Kloots threw fire emojis her way, while Kate's longtime best friend, Jen Meyer, simply wrote, "Love that tush."

Oliver, 46, and Kate, 44, share a unique comfort with being in the nude.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," Oliver told People magazine in 2021.

"Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked, and it’s the way it is."

Oliver added: "Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it."

Kate told InStyle in 2019 that she is comfortable with her body and enjoys being in the nude.

"To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off," Hudson told the magazine. "People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!"

Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. Goldie and Bill were married from 1976 to 1982.

Hawn later started a relationship with longtime partner Kurt Russell, whom she first met while filming 1968's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band."

They began dating in 1983 when they filmed "Swing Shift" and have been together since, although they vowed they would never get married .