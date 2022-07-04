Kate Hudson poses topless on Instagram and receives awkward reaction from older brother Oliver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson shared a topless photo to Instagram on Saturday, much to the dismay of her older brother and podcast partner, Oliver.

The "Almost Famous" star appeared to be starting her day by checking a few emails and sipping on a hot cup of coffee, albeit while wearing nothing but a simple pair of black briefs.

She captioned the social media snap with a host of emojis, and received praise from a few celebrity fans, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Paris Hilton, Janelle Monae and Selma Blair.

But her 45-year-old brother wrote exactly how he felt about the topless photo, and typed a quick, four-letter response: "nope.."

Despite more than 2,000 likes on his comments, fans couldn’t help but point out his own hypocrisy as Oliver’s profile photo featured his bare behind as he watched a sunset naked in the great outdoors.

The "Sibling Revelry" podcasting duo share a unique comfort with being in the nude.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," Oliver told People magazine last year.

"Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked, and it’s the way it is."

Oliver added: "Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it."

He has been married to actress Erinn Bartlett since 2006 and the couple has three children together.

Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. Goldie and Bill were married from 1976 to 1982.

Hawn first met Kurt Russell while filming 1968's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." The two started dating in 1983 when they filmed "Swing Shift" together.

They have been together ever since, although they vowed they would never get married .

"We have done just perfectly without marrying," Hawn previously told Woman's Day. "I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring and loving, then we're fine.

"We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there, and we didn't have to get married to do that."

Kate told InStyle in 2019 that she is comfortable with her body and enjoys being in the nude.

"To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off," Hudson told the magazine. "People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!"

Kate became engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 after dating for four years. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress has 18-year-old son Ryder from her previous marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and co-parents son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy.