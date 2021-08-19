Kate Hudson reveals whether her kids will someday join the entertainment industry

Kate Hudson's children may just continue the family legacy.

The 42-year-old actress is part of an acting dynasty being the daughter of Goldie Hawn and sister of both Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell – not to mention Hawn has been in a long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell for decades.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Music" actress revealed that some of her kids are likely to follow in her footsteps.

Hudson is mother to three: Ryder, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 10, who she shares with Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 2, who she shares with her current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

KATE HUDSON FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE ON VACATION IN GREECE

"Oh man, I hate to say yes, but I'm going to say yes," she admitted when asked if any of the kiddos had entertainment aspirations. "Yeah, especially Ryder."

Ryder's father, Robinson, is the frontman of the rock group The Black Crowes.

"And Bing... he's just like, a numbers guy and he's got stocks. He's really into stocks," explained Hudson. "He loves trading stocks, it's what he wanted for his birthday. He's 10, so I was saying by the time he's 12, he'll be handling my portfolio."

KATE HUDSON SHARES 'REALLY INTERESTING' NSFW CALORIE BURNING TIP

While it may be too early to tell if her 2-year-old will follow in her footsteps, the proud mother said that Rani Rose has brought a "completely different dynamic" to her family.

"She's really special," Hudson gushed. "She's just this loving, funny -- she's hilarious, oh my god -- and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy."

The Oscar nominee continued: "But I was saying earlier, I think that when you get older and you've had kids ... you kind of soak in those moments a little bit more ... maybe a little more intensive. It's those moments that I just cherish."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudson will next flex her own acting chops in the second season of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" alongside Octavia Spencer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It starts with Octavia obviously... and I'm just a massive fan," Hudson explained when asked why she joined the drama. "And you get to a certain point in your career where you're like, 'I just want to work with great people.'"