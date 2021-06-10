Kate Hudson shares 'really interesting' NSFW calorie burning tip

Kate Hudson has found an "interesting" way to burn calories.

The "Music" star, 42, has been a longtime supporter of Weight Watchers – now known simply as WW – and is often sharing health and fitness tips with fans.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to do exactly that.

"Got some really interesting news that I’m very excited about right now," she said in a brief video. "If anybody needs me, I’m going to be in the bedroom for a good, I’m gonna say – hour 20. If he can handle it."

The star said that according to WW’s fitness app, "having sex for an hour 20 will equal … six FitPoints."

She continued in the caption: "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we’re getting all the fit points we can."

Fans had plenty to say in the comments as well.

"HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!??" said a follower. "I hope you’re ready."

Another wished her and her partner, Danny Fujikawa, "good luck."

Hudson is rarely one to shy away from sharing personal details with her fans, earlier this year opening up about her relationship – or lack thereof – with her estranged family members.

"We're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings," she said during a January episode of her podcast "Sibling Revelry."

"So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Hudson and her brother Oliver are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson. Both are close with their mother and stepfather, Kurt Russell, though they do not have strong relationships with their biological father or his children.

The "Almost Famous" star also has a half-brother in Wyatt Russell and a stepbrother in Boston Russell.