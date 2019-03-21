Kate Beckinsale claps back at David Spade after Pete Davidson relationship insult

Kate Beckinsale isn't one to hold back.

The British actress, 45, who is currently turning heads with her relationship to comedian Pete Davidson, 25, was quick to snap back at another actor who made a joke about their age difference.

David Spade wrote a comment on Beckinsale's latest Instagram post in which she's playing with a Cheetah cub.

KATE BECKINSALE AND PETE DAVIDSON MAKE OUT AFTER ATTENDING MOVIE PREMIERE TOGETHER

“You like them young!” he joked, referencing Davidson. “(Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)”

"The Widow" star wasn't going to let Spade have the last work and responded with, “@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa."

Beckinsale and Davidson are enjoying spending time together. The two were just spotted in Hollywood at the premiere of the Netflix movie, "The Dirt," though they walked the carpet at separate times.

A TIMELINE OF PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC ESCAPADES, FROM ARIANA GRANDE TO KATE BECKINSALE

The new couple were previously front and center making out and cuddling at the New York Rangers hockey game on March 4.

Rumors of Beckinsale and Davidson dating first started in January 2019 after they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together. He was previously dating and engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande for five months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Underworld" actress formerly dated another young comedian in 2018 — Jack Whitehall — who is 15 years her junior.