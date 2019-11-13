Kate Beckinsale recalls 'horrible' first kiss: 'It led me on a terrible path'

Kate Beckinsale’s first kiss was a “horrible experience.”

In a new interview, the “Underworld” actress told the story of kissing a man who had just eaten a meaty pizza beforehand.

A “militant vegetarian” at the time, Beckinsale said she was surprised to have kissed anyone after that.

KATE BECKINSALE POSES IN 'KNICKERS AND TIGHTS' IN 'JOLT' DRESSING ROOM PIC

“It was so bleak. I’m surprised I ever kissed anyone again. I was quite a late bloomer,” she said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“All my friends had done it. I thought, well, I'm going to have to kiss somebody, otherwise I'm weird,” the actress continued.

“I was at a party and the person who wanted to kiss me was American, of course. It led me on a terrible path I'm now stuck on.”

KATE BECKINSALE SHOWS OFF NEW BLONDE HAIR ON INSTAGRAM

Beckinsale then spoke about the traumatic experience she encountered with meat.

“I was a really militant vegetarian at the time and he had just eaten a meat lovers pizza. Massive trauma,” she noted.

“I thought kissing was a dry experience but as it was happening I realized, oh, there's all that kind of wet activity inside the other person's mouth with lots of bits of sausages in as well.”

KATE BECKINSALE POSES PARTLY NUDE IN STUNNING INSTAGRAM SELFIE

Moments after the kiss, Beckinsale phoned her mother to lament over the experience.

“I called my mom and said, ‘I need to go home now, I've had a horrible experience with meat.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckinsale thanked her mother on Instagram, writing, “As always thank you to my mum for rescuing me from meat loving Americans in a Peugeot.”

Beckinsale was most recently romantically involved with comedian Pete Davidson. The two reportedly began dating in January and ultimately split in April.