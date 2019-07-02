Kate Beckinsale poses partly nude in stunning Instagram selfie

Kate Beckinsale wasn’t afraid to bare it (almost) all in a recent selfie.

The actress, 45, took to Instagram on Monday with a photo that appears to show her sans clothing — at least on the top half of her body.

KATE BECKINSALE SHARES HILARIOUS WORKOUT VIDEO OF HER DOING SQUATS OVER A TOILET

“Had one of those really realistic dreams where you’ve driven all the way to work having forgotten to get dressed. #trompeloeil,” she captioned the snap, which had nearly 230,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

“You are the prettiest woman in the world, seriously!” one person commented.

“Happens to me all the time! Except no one wants to see that,” another joked.

KATE BECKINSALE HAS THE MOST RELATABLE REACTION TO A NIGHTMARE ABOUT HER DAUGHTER USING COCAINE

“At least you didn’t forget to wear your earrings,” quipped another.

The sultry photo comes after Beckinsale, who split with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson in April, shared a funny video that had her showing off her toned physique while doing squats above a literal toilet.