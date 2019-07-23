Expand / Collapse search
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale shows off new blonde hair on Instagram

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Kate Beckinsale is seemingly on a quest to find out if blondes really do have more fun.

The “Van Helsing” actress, 45, took to Instagram on Monday with a selfie that showed off her new short, blonde hairdo.

KATE BECKINSALE CLAPS BACK AT INSTAGRAM TROLL WHO SAID SHE DRESSES 'LIKE A TEENAGER'

“Monday. Back to it. Welcome to my armpits #jolt,” she captioned the post, which showed her in lacy, pink top.

“Kinda fun being blonde isn’t it?” TV personality Lisa Rinna commented.

“Love the hair,” said another.

“Seriously… is there ever a time you just don’t look amazing?” a third asked.

KATE BECKINSALE POSES PARTLY NUDE IN STUNNING INSTAGRAM SELFIE

It’s not clear if Beckinsale’s new hair is permanent; the Daily Mail reports the actress may be donning a wig for her upcoming film, "Jolt.” The actress referenced the movie in her captioned as well.

The post comes after a once-brunette Beckinsale showed off her fit physique and small waist on the photo-sharing platform.

