Kate Beckinsale hits back at critics calling her too ‘thin,' explains mystery hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale is not going to take any criticism.

The 50-year-old actress recently posted several clips of herself dancing to All Saints' "Never Ever" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin … You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost …" one social media user wrote on the post, according to Page Six.

Beckinsale wrote back, "I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year."

KATE BECKINSALE REVEALS HOSPITALIZATION AS SHE SHARES TEARFUL PHOTOS

Beckinsale lost her stepfather to a brief illness in January, and she reportedly discovered her father's body after he died from a heart attack when she was a child.

The "Underworld" star also explained her recent hospitalization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach."

Beckinsale said that she had experienced "a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease," and that it is "mitigated by stress, shock and grief."

"That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss," she noted, according to Page Six. "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important."

"I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left," Beckinsale continued.

Beckinsale went on to tell the critic to "do better" after they felt the need "to bully females about their appearance."

"The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant. I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it … Do better," she said.

In response to another critic, who wrote, "Please eat something. I love you, I’m very worried with your skinny look," Beckinsale simply said: "Enough."

Earlier this month, Beckinsale told People magazine that "it's been a rough year."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

Beckinsale made the comments at the inaugural King's Trust Gala in New York City, marking her first public appearance since her hospitalization.

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while sending love to her mom on U.K. Mother’s Day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER



Along with photos of her mother, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself dressed in a hospital gown in a hospital bed. Those photos have since been deleted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Beckinsale's rep for comment.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.