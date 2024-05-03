Kate Beckinsale says 'it's been a rough year' in first appearance since undisclosed medical issue

Two months after Kate Beckinsale revealed that she had been hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue, the 50-year-old actress is now opening up about her "rough year."

"It's been a rough year," Beckinsale told People at the inaugural King's Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday - which marks her first public appearance since her hospitalization. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

KATE BECKINSALE REVEALS HOSPITALIZATION AS SHE SHARES TEARFUL PHOTOS

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while sending love to her mom on U.K. Mother’s Day.

Along with photos of her mother, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself dressed in a hospital gown in a hospital bed. Those photos have since been deleted.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t," she wrote in the caption. "And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t."

"And turn up when we are sick and sit with us.… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love," she continued. "Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful."

On March 31, Beckinsale shared a photo of her legs and feet, wearing white bunny socks, in what appeared to be a hospital bed with the simple caption, "Happy Easter."

A few weeks later, the "Underworld" star took to Instagram to share a series of photos, some of which include the actress wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Tummy Troubles Survivor."

In the caption, Beckinsale included a muscle emoji as well as a white heart.

It is still unclear what Beckinsale was hospitalized for.