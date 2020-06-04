Kate Beckinsale hits back at 'mean spirited' All Lives Matter comment on Instagram: The 'slogan ... offends'

Kate Beckinsale is taking a stand.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a post on Instagram in honor of Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman killed by police officers in her home in Louisville, Ky., in March.

The post, simply featuring a picture of Taylor's name, was originally shared by Gloria Steinem.

"Dear Mayor Greg Fischer, I join thousands of others in asking you to bring posthumous justice to Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times in her bed by the Louisville Metro Police after they invaded her apartment looking for a drug trafficker already in custody," the post's caption reads. "Tamika Palmer is Breonna’s mother, and her small request in the face of huge injustice is easily within your power as Mayor and human being: 'I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all.'"

The caption explained that Taylor was a highly-regarded emergency medical technician (EMT) who "made other people's lives better."

"She protected you and your city. Now it's your responsibility to show her the same respect," the caption added. "With hope, Kate Beckinsale ..."

In the comments, a follower wrote: "Ok, now do David Dorn #alllivesmatter."

The comment was in reference to a retired police captain in St. Louis, Mo., who died during a recent looting in wake of Minneapolis man George Floyd's death.

Beckinsale, 46, was quick to respond to the commenter, shutting them down.

"What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying 'what about someone else' actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate," the "Underworld" actress said. "It’s a f---ing tragedy too but you will stop people from honoring him since you are being mean spirited and co opting him with a slogan which offends. Serve him better."

Beckinsale said that all of the deaths that have occurred since the protests began are "tragic" and could "have been avoided."

"Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another," she added. "Don’t make a fight where there isn’t a fight it’s disrespecting both and all."