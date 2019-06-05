Kate Beckinsale has the most relatable reaction to a nightmare about her daughter using cocaine

Kate Beckinsale cracked up her Instagram followers after she shared a series of text messages checking in to see if her daughter was using cocaine.

The 45-year-old actress posted a screenshot of a conversation with her 20-year-old daughter, Lily, who was flabbergasted at her mother's interrogation.

“Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?” Beckinsale texted her daughter.

A baffled Lily replied, "um..?? i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??"

She added, "I physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine. u can’t send me that and then go silent."

The "Underworld" star, who shares Lily with ex Michael Sheen, was relieved.

“I had a dream you were and i was so mad,” she explained, to which Lily simply called her a lunatic. Beckinsale captioned the exchange, "Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep."

Unfortunately for the actress, some tabloids ran headlines running with simply her asking about her daughter's drug use (with some reportedly mixing up her and Lily's messages).

The clickbait led her to add later, "**UPDATE : Various tabloids have seized the word 'cocaine' in order to stir s—t and get everybody going. If you replaced my first text with 'Are you dating Trevor McDonald?' based on a dream, I don’t think anyone would extrapolate that she was, or that I was, or that we both were. I am in fact dating Trevor Macdonald and I like to keep it discreet which is why I didn’t post about it on Instagram. PS when the text is blue, it’s me. Right, off to sext Trevor."