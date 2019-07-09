Kate Beckinsale showcases small waist, fit physique in mirror selfie

Kate Beckinsale stunned social media when she showed off her fit physique and small waist in a recent Instagram post.

The 45-year-old actress took to the photo-sharing platform with a mirror selfie. In the photo, she appears to be wearing workout leggings and a black bandeau. Her hair is pulled into a high ponytail.

“Stunning,” commented one fan.

“She’s either got a time machine or found the fountain [of youth],” another commented, referring to Beckinsale’s seemingly ageless appearance.

“Queen,” wrote a third.

Beckinsale recently made headlines when she clapped back at an Internet troll who took issue with the way she dresses after she posted a photo of herself in workout clothes.

While the “Van Helsing” actress received many sweet comments from fans — “I wish I was as gorgeous as you,” said one, while another simply wrote “beautiful” — at least one person took aim at Beckinsale.

“[You] dress like a [sic] teenage but [you’re] an older lady,” they wrote, adding a "laughing" and "thumbs-down" emoji.

Beckinsale was then quick to reply with a sarcastic comeback.