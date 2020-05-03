Kara Keough Bosworth's father passes away nearly 4 weeks after her newborn son died

Kara Keough Bosworth is now mourning the loss of her father less than a month after her son died.

Bosworth's father, Matt, has died at the age of 64, nearly 4 weeks after the former reality star's newborn son died during birth.

Bosworth shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posting several photos of her late dad.

'SCRUBS' ACTOR SAM LLOYD DEAD AT 56

"Daddy, please take care of my son," she wrote. "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends."

Furthermore, Bosworth added: "You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now."

Bosworth's son, McCoy, died during childbirth on April 6 after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," according to an Instagram post.

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR RISHI KAPOOR DEAD AT 67

Bosworth's brother Shane Keough also posted about the sad news of their father's passing, sharing a handful of throwback photos of his father, including one of himself as a youngster sitting on his father's shoulders.

"My favorite place was always on your shoulders," wrote Keough. "It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders."

"It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world," Keough continued. "You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosworth, Keough, and their brother Colton all occasionally appeared on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alongside their mother Jeana Keough. Matt occasionally appeared as well.