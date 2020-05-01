'Scrubs' actor Sam Lloyd dead at 56

Sam Lloyd -- best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom "Scrubs" -- has died, his agent confirmed to Fox News on Friday. He was 56.

The statement did not indicate when he died.

In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child together -- a son named Weston, according to a GoFundMe page for the late actor. Doctors also found that the cancer had metastasized from his lungs and spread to his spine, jaw and liver, per the page, which was created by "Scrubs" executive producer Tim Hobert.

In addition to starring as Ted on the long-running series "Scrubs," Lloyd appeared in a handful of shows over the span of his career, including "Cougar Town,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing” and “Shameless,” as well as movies such as “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.”

According to Variety, Lloyd also sang in an a cappella group The Blanks, which performed on "Scrubs" as The Worthless Peons. He also played bass guitar in the Beatles tribute band The Butties.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from the "Scrubs" family.

Bill Lawrence, creator of “Scrubs,” shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Lloyd, captioning it: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Zach Braff tweeted: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Robert Maschio shared a photo of himself alongside Lloyd, writing: "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."

