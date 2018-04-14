Kanye West writing his own philosophy book, calls Kim Kardashian Marie Antoinette

Kanye West is writing a philosophy book called “Break the Simulation.”

He reveals in a conversation with international interior design guru Axel Vervoordt in the Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept, because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future.”

He also says he views his wife, Kim Kardashian, “as a Marie Antoinette of our time.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.