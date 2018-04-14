Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West writing his own philosophy book, calls Kim Kardashian Marie Antoinette

By | New York Post
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. At a Sacramento concert Saturday, Nov. 19, West told the audience he heard Beyoncé refused to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless she won Video of the Year over him, and also urged Jay Z to call him and not to send killers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West is writing a philosophy book called “Break the Simulation.”

He reveals in a conversation with international interior design guru Axel Vervoordt in the Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept, because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future.”

He also says he views his wife, Kim Kardashian, “as a Marie Antoinette of our time.”

This story originally appeared in the  New York Post.