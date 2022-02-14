Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson enjoy Valentine’s Day, Kanye West says ‘I have faith we’ll be back together’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West is pleading for his family to get back together again.

The rapper took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex Kim Kardashian enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The paparazzi snap shows the reality TV star and the comic leaving hand-in-hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. While Kardashian, 41, wore a shimming fringe coat with a silver dress and metallic boots, Davidson, 28, kept his look more casual with baggy jeans and a flannel shirt.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," the 44-year-old began his post. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD."

"I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS," West shared. "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

In a separate post, West, also known as "Ye," shared a screenshot of a comment that read: "That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye."

"THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," West wrote for his 12.6 million followers. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."

He then went on to share a special message targeted at Davidson.

"IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," West added.

So far, Kardashian has kept mum about her date night. Her last post on Instagram is a glamour shot from her US Vogue magazine cover. Her Instagram Story noted the Rams’ victory during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West after nearly years of marriage, court records showed in February 2021. The move brings an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions of the 21st century.

Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple has a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. It cites irreconcilable differences for their breakup and does not list a separation date.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four children: North, as well as Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. It was the first marriage for the West and the third for the reality TV star.

The beginning of the end of the marriage came after the September announcement that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

Kardashian is a Los Angeles-area lifer, but West is from Chicago and spends much of his time, including many of the later months of the marriage, at his ranch in Wyoming. West has said he wanted his children with him there.

Amid their divorce, the pair have moved on romantically. While Kardashian has a blossoming romance with Davidson, West has been globe-trotting with model and actress Julia Fox, 32.

West is known for being outspoken on social media. In one July 2020 tweet, which has since been deleted, West said he had been trying to divorce Kardashian, that her mother Kris Jenner was a tyrant and that the family was trying to force him into psychiatric treatment.

Kardashian responded with a statement on Instagram, urging people to have compassion for West as he struggled with mental illness.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," Kardashian said. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.