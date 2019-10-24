Kanye West previews 'Jesus Is King' album, film

Kanye West is finally about to drop new music.

On Wednesday, West previewed his highly anticipated album, “Jesus Is King,” as well as the accompanying IMAX film of the same name, at The Forum in Los Angeles.

As the album title suggests, “Jesus Is King” will primarily follow a religious theme. Throughout his career, West has alluded to Jesus and religion and has even taken to hosting his own gospel events every Sunday.

During the event, the “Jesus Is King” film aired on the big screen and highlighted several striking visuals to accompany West's long-awaited release.

Originally entitled “Yandhi,” — a portmanteau of Kanye and Mahatma Gandhi’s names — the album faced several release delays. Initially slated for a September 2018 release, the album was pushed to November of the same year before finally settling on October 2019.

In January, West began leading Sunday Service, a gospel-rap group that performs every Sunday in various locations. From Wyoming to Georgia, West, alongside a group of musicians, partake in a worship of Jesus through gospel music.

West even acts as a preacher throughout the performances.

"I've seen him work miracles in my life," West proclaimed in a September Sunday Service event in Georgia.

"You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I've seen everything that the devil could've showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I'll tell you... Nothin’ beats God… and a sound mind.”

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, told the ladies of "The View" last month about why he started Sunday Service in the first place.

"Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself," she said. "I was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born-again and being saved by Christ."

"People are always asking, 'Well, what are you worshipping?' and 'What is this?' It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry, they talk about Jesus and God," she explained, adding there are sometimes pastors that are his friends, and it is not officially a 501c3 "official" church "yet."

“Jesus Is King” is slated for release on Oct. 25, 2019.