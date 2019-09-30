Kanye West album 'Jesus Is King' called 'evangelical rant about the evils of the modern world'

After years of forcing his opinions on to everyone else, Kanye West seems to have run out of ideas.

His long-delayed new album borrows most of its lyrics from old religious texts.

Just 35 minutes long, "Jesus Is King" is an evangelical rant about the evils of the modern world — including the suggestion that it’s time for ­youngsters to put down Instagram.

KANYE WEST HOLDS SUNDAY SERVICE IN WYOMING AHEAD OF 'JESUS IS KING' DROPPING

I’m not sure how that will go down with his wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, a born-again Christian, threw a couple of surprise listening parties in Detroit and Chicago over the weekend.

Guests were asked to put their phones in pouches so no one would be distracted.

KANYE WEST PREACHES 'RADICAL OBEDIENCE' TO JESUS IN SUNDAY SERVICE

He also revealed a short documentary which included gospel versions of his songs before playing the album.

West has been doing his Sunday Service — a weekly religious gathering with gospel music — since January.

And before playing the album, the star led the audience in a prayer.

KANYE WEST, DAVE CHAPPELLE BRING SUNDAY SERVICE TO DAYTON, OHIO, FOLLOWING MASS SHOOTING

The launch comes a year after the album was first meant to drop, and I got an early listen yesterday.

"Water" is among his wackiest tracks, featuring a claim the human body is 90 percent water. Scientists say it is 60 percent ... but West knows best.

In "Closed On Sunday," he slams Instagram — Kardashian’s favorite creative outlet — instructing listeners to “put the ’gram away.”

KANYE WEST TOLD NICKI MINAJ HE'S NOW A BORN-AGAIN CHRISTIAN

Later, "LA Monster" slams life in Los Angeles, where he lives a life of luxury in a huge mansion, driving his fleet of sports cars to the world’s best restaurants with his superstar wife.

West incants: “It’s the ugliest nightmare born from the prettiest dreams; millions of people trying to get on the scene; and everyone selling their souls, everyone saying they woke, but they sleepwalking, dead, eyes closed.”

He later raps: “They lettin’ Satan run they streets.”

CELEBRITY PASTOR REVEALS WHAT KANYE WEST'S SUNDAY SERVICE IS ALL ABOUT

After comparing himself to Jesus on 2013 album "Yeezus" — something West says he regrets — he arrogantly likens himself to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi by calling himself “Yandhi” in the track "Selah."

A widely publicized verse by Nicki Minaj appears to have been dropped from "New Body," as only Ty Dolla Sign features.

KANYE WEST TELLS DAVID LETTERMAN HE WAS 'BULLIED' BY THE MEDIA

In "Hands On," West demands forgiveness after his notorious claim that 400 years of slavery was a “choice” by African Americans, saying he deserves “three strikes” like in baseball.

Rap duo Clipse reunite ten years after their last album on "Use This Gospel," which also includes a ­saxophone solo from Kenny G.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

No wonder West pushed back the unveiling a full year. His glory days feel a very long time ago.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.