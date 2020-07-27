Kanye West visits hospital, checked out by EMTs hours after apologizing to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West reportedly visited a hospital in Wyoming shortly after issuing an apology to his wife, Kim Kardashian, amid a slew of erratic behavior stemming from his presidential campaign.

TMZ reports that a source close to the rapper said he went to the hospital for anxiety but decided against staying when he noticed how many people were there.

He arranged to have an ambulance come to his ranch, where EMTs reportedly checked his vitals, including heart rate and blood pressure, before determining he was not in any danger.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

JUSTIN BIEBER VISITS KANYE WEST IN WYOMING AMID PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL'S MARITAL TROUBLES, TWITTER RANT

The outlet reports that the ambulance left the ranch shortly after concluding its check of West and the celebrity was seen riding an ATV around the property shortly after.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday hours after he issued a public apology to his wife on Twitter.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," West, 43, wrote.

Although West did not specify what "private matter" he was referring to, it's likely related to his admission during a South Carolina campaign rally last weekend that the couple considered abortion when they were expecting their first child, daughter North, 7.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying. "She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST HAVE BEEN CONSIDERING DIVORCE FOR WEEKS: REPORTS

Reports indicated earlier in the week that Kardashian, 39, was "furious" over the abortion claims.

He then claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he's been "trying" to divorce Kardashian, 39, ever since she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

In response to the behavior, Kardashian broke her silence on his previously revealed bipolar disorder, noting that things can be “complicated” when it comes to her husband’s mental health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian's statement shared to Instagram begins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she added.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.