Kanye West eats a plate of bugs to honor his father beating cancer: 'No more fear'

Kanye West didn’t celebrate his father beating cancer with the usual congratulatory food staples of cake, steak or lobster. Instead, he marked the milestone with a plate of insects.

West, 41, tweeted a photo of chopsticks and a plastic takeout container full of creepy crawlers on Tuesday.

“Overcome fear,” he wrote. “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear.”

The “Yandhi” rapper’s father, Ray, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July, TMZ reported.

Ray, who divorced West’s beloved late mother Donda when the rapper was young, was reportedly being treated for the disease in Los Angeles.

The happy news likely comes as a refreshing change for Yeezy, who’s been battered in the press for a recent string of bizarre behavior and rants.

Over the weekend, West proposed abolishing the 13th amendment, then went on a pro-Donald Trump rant on “Saturday Night Live.”

After harsh criticisms from the likes of Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey, West attempted to clarify his remarks, saying he “misspoke” and merely wanted to amend the amendment, not abolish it.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.