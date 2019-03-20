Kamala Harris fails to name one policy that separates herself from other 2020 candidates

California senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and struggled to distinguish herself from her 14 other Democratic competitors in terms of policy.

During the interview, Kimmel spoke of how wide the growing Democratic field is and how difficult it might be for Harris to stand out.

“There are a lot of people running for the Democratic nomination and you mostly agree on things. Would you say that’s fair?” Kimmel asked.

“I think on a lot of issues, yeah. I think that’s right,” Harris responded.

“So how are you different from — I mean obviously besides from being yourself and your background, but as far as policy goes, as far as a plan goes, how are you different?” Kimmel followed. “Because, for me, what I need to figure out is, ‘Okay, there’s a lot of people here.’ How do you distinguish?”

“That’s fair … Obviously it’s going to be a long campaign and all of us will, you know, have opportunities to speak and the voters will learn more and obviously, voters ultimately will make the decision,” Harris said. “I think one of the distinctions is, um … I have a background in having been a leader and I think that the voters are going to decide who will be the next commander in chief and president of the United States based on experience of leading. I have led on a local government level, state government, and now federal government."

"I was the District Attorney in San Francisco, I was the Attorney General in California, where I led an office of almost 5,000 people, and now obviously in the United States Senate,” she said.

Harris added that voters are looking for a “fighter” that can “prosecute the case against this administration and this president.”