Kaley Cuoco 'devastated' after 'Knives Out 2' role went to Kate Hudson over her: 'I cried all night long'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kaley Cuoco is getting candid about a role she lost out on that left her heartbroken.

In an interview with Glamour magazine for its April cover story, the "Big Bang Theory" alum shared that she had auditioned for "Knives Out 2" — and was "convinced" she had the part.

However, the role went to Kate Hudson.

"But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece," Cuoco remembered. "And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads. I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great."

KALEY CUOCO SAYS SHE WILL ‘NEVER GET MARRIED AGAIN’ FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM KARL COOK

The following day the actress shared that she received a phone call about her upcoming movie, "Meet Cute." Cuoco stars alongside "SNL's" Pete Davidson.

"They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.’ They said, 'You’ve got to read this,'" she remembered thinking. "And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] ‘Knives.’ It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be," the 36-year-old noted. "I mean, I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, "No, we’re going to go with Kate."

Asked if she was given a reason as to why she didn't get the part, Cuoco said, "No," but she did admit to thinking she "was hot s---" in the time leading up to the casting decision.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was thinking I was hot s---: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing. But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and ‘Knives’ is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it, and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one," the "Flight Attendant" star shared.

"Knives Out 2" does not have an official release date yet. Cuoco is set to appear in season 2 of "Flight Attendant," premiering on HBO Max on April 21.