Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey expecting first child

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together.

The "Big Bang Theory" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she wrote, adding red heart emojis.

"beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you Tom Pelphrey," she wrote, alongside a series of images of the couple.

"Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey shared an Instagram post of his own on Tuesday to share the news.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER," he wrote, adding several pink bow emojis.

"Love you more than ever," he added, tagging Cuoco in the post.

The actress recently went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Karl Cook. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.

Cuoco admitted in August that she went through a "dark time" when she split with Cook in 2021.

The "Flight Attendant" actress and Cook, 31, announced the news of their split in a joint statement to Fox News Digital in September 2021.

Before Cuoco married Cook, she went through her first divorce with tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2016. They were married for three years before calling it quits.

In April, Cuoco shared in an interview with Glamour she will "never" get married again.

Although marriage is off the table for Cuoco, that hasn't stopped her from starting a new relationship. She and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May.

In July, Cuoco took to Instagram to wish Pelphrey a happy birthday and credited him for "saving" her.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born," she wrote, adding a heart and a birthday cake emoji. "I love you!!"