Kaley Cuoco finalizes her divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is legally single.

The 36-year-old actress’s divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, was finalized Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported. Legal documents obtained by the outlet shared no further details on their settlement.

The "Flight Attendant" actress and Cook, 31, announced the news of their split in a joint statement to Fox News Digital in September.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement said.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly. So while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The "Big Bang Theory" alum and Cook, an equestrian, celebrated three years of marriage in June 2021. They began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego June 30, 2018.

In April, Cuoco shared in an interview with Glamour magazine that she will "never" get married again.

Before she married Cook, she went through her first divorce with tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2016. They were married three years before calling it quits.

"I will never get married again," Cuoco said. She added to the outlet that she is open to a long-term relationship. But walking down the aisle again is where she'll draw the line.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," Cuoco added. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Although marriage is off the table for Cuoco, that hasn't stopped her from starting a new relationship. She and "Ozarks" star Tom Pelphrey confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May.

The couple publicly debuted their relationship while watching producer Greg Berlanti receive a coveted star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in May.