Kaia Gerber reveals nude photos of mom Cindy Crawford lined the walls of her childhood home

Kaia Gerber is shedding light on her totally "normal" childhood as the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Gerber, 24, revealed her upbringing was "pretty isolated," but "in a really great way," telling Harper's Bazaar things were "as normal as it could have been."

"I always went to public school. I did theater. I did every community play. I was in choir. I did singing recitals. I danced," she explained.

While she described her upbringing as "book heavy," Gerber was also surrounded by something most kids aren't — nude photos of her mother. According to the "Babylon" star, photos of Crawford naked lined the walls of their home.

"They were, to me, artistic," Gerber explained. "It wasn’t vulgar; it wasn’t objectification."

She called it "a gift to grow up in a house that was without shame for the female body."

Gerber explained her childhood changed at age 15 after she was handpicked by Donatella Versace to appear in the first campaign for the designer's childrenswear line years earlier. At 15, Gerber took on homeschooling due to her modeling career as she chose to continue following in Crawford's footsteps.

The actress, who stars in "Palm Royale," explained she never felt coddled by Crawford.

"She doesn’t give out advice unless you ask," Gerber said. "But if you ask, get ready, because she’ll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it’s hard to hear," Gerber says. "She’s usually right, which is infuriating, but she’s also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago."

Gerber made her official runway debut at age 16 and has since walked for major fashion houses, including Chanel, Versace, Prada and more.

Crawford shared the best advice she's given to her kids during an interview with Fox News Digital at the second annual WWD Style Awards.

"The best advice I can give both my kids, whether they're modeling or another job, is be on time," the supermodel said.

The 59-year-old star also shared how she stays confident as a model.

"Oh jeez, I think a lot of it's just faking it, honestly, but I think if you are happy in your life, if you're doing work that you love, if you have a purpose, and then, at a certain point, like, someone asked me, 'How do you get the confidence to walk down the red carpet?'

"And sometimes you don't, but once you walk out the door, you make the decision. So, you just have to go with it," Crawford added. "And I think the fact that I've lived here so long and I'm really part of this community now, like, I'm running into a lot of old friends and that makes it fun as well."

