Cindy Crawford says being on time is the key lesson she drilled into Kaia and Presley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cindy Crawford shared the most valuable advice she has imparted to her children, Presley and Kaia.

"The best advice I can give both my kids, whether they're modeling or another job, is: be on time," the supermodel said in an interview with Fox News Digital while on the red carpet at the second annual WWD Style Awards.

The 59-year-old star also shared how she stays so confident as a model.

"Oh jeez, I think a lot of it's just faking it, honestly, but I think if you are happy in your life, if you're doing work that you love, if you have a purpose," she said, adding, "and then at a certain point, like someone asked me, 'How do you get the confidence to walk down the red carpet?'"

She continued: "And sometimes you don't, but once you walk out the door, you make the decision, so you just have to go with it. And I think, the fact that I've lived here so long, and I'm really part of this community now – like I'm running into a lot of old friends and that makes it fun as well."

SUPERMODEL KATHY IRELAND LAUNCHES COMMERCIAL FISHING CAREER, PREFERS 'SHARKS IN THE OCEAN' OVER BUSINESS ONES

Crawford walked the red carpet at the awards in a burgundy, one-shoulder Khaite dress, which she paired with strappy heels, large hoop earrings and a gold Omega watch.

WATCH: CINDY CRAWFORD SHARES THE BEST ADVICE SHE GAVE HER TWO KIDS

As an ambassador for Omega, the supermodel was there to accept the award for red carpet watch of the year on behalf of the company.

She began her modeling career at 16 in 1982 and moved to New York from Chicago in 1986 to pursue modeling full-time. Throughout her career, Crawford graced the cover of Vogue, Elle and Harper's Bazaar many times, and was a member of the elite supermodel group with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer.

Looking back on her career, Crawford said, "I had so much fun, and I was so blessed," adding she was lucky to know it was fun back then. Although she became a big name in the industry, Crawford admitted to Fox News Digital, "When I started as a model, I didn't know anything about fashion."

WATCH: CINDY CRAWFORD REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS SO CONFIDENT ON THE RED CARPET

"I mean, I was from a small town in Illinois," she explained. "My mother made half of our clothes, and then, as I started modeling, I started learning about designer clothes, and I got to work with so many talented people. So I certainly have a much more of an appreciation of the art of fashion and also as clothing as a self-expression."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Crawford married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, welcoming Presley, 26, and Kaia, 24.

Both her children followed in her modeling footsteps, with Kaia making her runway debut at 16 years old, going on to walk for major fashion houses including Chanel, Versace, Prada, among others.

WATCH: CINDY CRAWFORD HAS ALWAYS HAD FUN IN HER MODELING CAREER

She has since set her sights on acting, appearing in films such as "Bottoms," "Saturday Night" and "Babylon."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP