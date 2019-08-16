Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend slams Jay-Z for NFL partnership

The girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick blasted hip-hop star Jay-Z over his recently announced partnership with the NFL, calling it "disgusting and disappointing."

"We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality," radio personality Nessa wrote on Instagram Thursday night.

"So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?"

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it is collaborating with Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, which will help select music artists for high-profile performances including the Super Bowl.

KAEPERNICK SHARES VIDEO CELEBRATING 3-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF KNEELING DURING ANTHEM

As part of the partnership, Roc Nation will have a role in the NFL's "Inspire Change" campaign, which aims to strengthen social justice. However, the Grammy-winning rapper is facing backlash for his business deal after previously showing solidarity with Kaepernick. Kaepernick gained notoriety, and the scorn of figures including President Trump, for faking a knee during the national anthem to call attention to social injustice and police brutality in minority communities.

"It’s typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt- that’s nothing new. But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him," Nessa told her Instagram followers. "Whether Jay-Z knew it or not (I don’t doubt his intelligence-so I would think he knew) he helped the NFL bury who he said is an iconic figure, Colin Kaepernick."

She continued, "Don’t tell me there’s a “master plan and wait for it” because the ONLY reason anything would ever change is because THE PEOPLE are loud and clear and won’t let the league buy their loyalty with their disingenuous moves. The people are letting the league and anyone who works with them know that they aren’t buying the bs."

The comments came as Kaepernick recently celebrated the three-year anniversary since he began kneeling during the anthem in order to protest police brutality.