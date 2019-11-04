Kacey Musgraves dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween

Country singer Kacey Musgraves paid homage to her home state of Texas for Halloween.

The "Rainbow" songstress, 31, donned a classic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader costume with feathered hair and pom-poms.

She posted several photos to Instagram, captioning the first batch "D A L L A S ⭐️ C I R C A '75."

The costume included a blue crop-top paired with a white vest and shorts, all featuring blue stars. The outfit was completed with knee-high white boots.

"⭐️ TOUCHDOWWWWN ⭐️ KM x DCC @dccheerleaders," she captioned the second set of photos.

The six-time Grammy Award winner also took to Instagram to announce an upcoming Christmas special, "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show."

The trailer posted to Instagram revealed that Musgraves has partnered with Amazon Prime to create a special, which will feature celebrity guests Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner and Dan Levy.

"My new special, 'The ‪Kacey Musgraves‬ Christmas Show' is coming to you full of festive musical & comedic moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know and love (including my actual Nana!)," the caption said.

The special will drop on November 29 on Amazon Prime Video.