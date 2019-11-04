Evangeline Lilly shaves her head: 'It's a beautiful day'

Evangeline Lilly shocked fans online when she revealed her freshly shaved head on Sunday.

The Canadian actress, known for her work on "Lost" and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unveiled the new look on Instagram.

“Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day,” Lilly captioned the photo.

The image shows the actress in a car, sporting large earrings and a soft smile as she officially showed off her new look.

The new hairdo follow Lilly’s Instagram post from Saturday, which showed the “Ant-Man” star cutting one side of her hair in a quick, fast-motion video.

“#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??” Lilly asked her followers.

“For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers...you already know. 😉🤙🏼,” she continued.

“The Squickerwonkers” is a children’s book series that has been authored by the “Lost” star since 2013.

In a post on “The Squickerwonkers’” Instagram page from Thursday, Lilly actually unveiled the new look during an appearance at a local school prior to sharing the look with her 2.4 million followers three days later.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the children's author revealed that the international stardom she received from “Lost” made her “uncomfortable,” and she genuinely decided to quit acting before director Peter Jackson wanted to cast her in “The Hobbit” trilogy.

“I made a decision and I decided to go do the film. I had a wonderful time making that movie. One of the highlights in my life was living in New Zealand for that year and being a part of that family,” Lilly said. “That helped opened my eyes to the fact that, OK, this job can be a joy. It's just a matter of how you approach it, and what you do with it, how much I put myself out there, and to a certain degree, how much I work.”