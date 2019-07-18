K-pop star Samuel's father beaten to death in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Jose Arredondo, a U.S. citizen and father of K-Pop star Samuel, was apparently beaten to death in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to reports.

The Baja California Sur state prosecutors said Tuesday they were called to a condominium after someone reported a dead body. It said the body “showed signs of blunt force trauma.”

Media outlets in California reported that Arredondo ran a car dealership in Bakersfield, California. However, the prosecutors’ office said the 58-year-old victim was from Mexico City. The confusion may have arisen because Arredondo was reportedly born in Mexico.

ROBIN WILLIAMS' SON SPEAKS OUT ABOUT BELOVED ACTOR'S DEATH

'PEAKY BLINDERS,' 'BATMAN BEGINS' STAR KARL SHIELS DEAD AT 47

A U.S. State Department official confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Cabo San Lucas and said, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

Samuel, born Samuel Kim Arredondo, appeared in ads for Jose's California car dealership as a child.

He later became one half of the duo 1Punch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samuel, 17, currently lives in South Korea, where he released his debut solo album in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.