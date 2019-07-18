Robin Williams' son opens up about losing his father: 'Having to share him with the world was hard'

Nearly five years after Robin Williams' death, one of his children is telling all about how the comedian's passing affected his family.

Zak Williams, the firstborn son of the comedy legend, spoke to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday about the loss of his father, saying it was hard "to share him with the world."

Williams committed suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at age 63.

"Being Robin Williams’ son was wonderful in so many ways [but] having to share him with the world was hard at times," Zak confessed. "When he was having challenges and going through certain things, it was heartbreaking, because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world."

Zak went on to describe how his father continued to perform for fans, even during his most difficult times.

"And, while he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed. I admire him and loved him. [...] For the most part, he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on. When it did show through, it was sad to see someone who was suffering so."

Zak, 36, is the eldest child of Williams, along with sister Zelda, 29, and brother Cody, 27. Later in the interview, Zak revealed how he and his family struggled to grieve while in the public eye.

"Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard," Zak admitted. "At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn’t prepared."

Despite these hardships, Zak says the strong support from his father's fans made the process easier for his family, and expressed gratitude toward those who carried on his dad's legacy.

"It was challenging. But I’m very grateful for the outpouring of love and support that continued… Here we are almost five years later. I feel the massive impact and difference he made."

He concluded the interview by mentioning his 2-month-old son, McLaurin, nicknamed "Mickey," who takes after his late grandfather's middle name. Zak discussed how his father inspired him to be open about his emotions with his newborn, adding that his son's birth taught him to take advantage of life when you can.

"What both [McLaurin's] mom and I are seeking to do is be vulnerable and open, and sharing our feelings and love for him," Zak said. "Life can feel short, and it’s just important to really share the love and feelings of affection when you can… At this point we just feel really blessed."