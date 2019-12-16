Justin Timberlake's co-star Alisha Wainwright leaves New Orleans as Jessica Biel arrives: report

Talk about good timing.

Alisha Wainwright, the actress caught holding hands with Justin Timberlake earlier this month, just touched down in Los Angeles while his wife, Jessica Biel, made her way to New Orleans to pay him a visit.

In video footage obtained by Page Six, shown below, Wainwright, 30, casually made her way through a Los Angeles airport. Timberlake's rumored other woman had a smile on her face as she walked past the baggage carousel wearing a colorful sweatshirt, jeans and snakeskin boots.

Meanwhile, Biel, 37, reportedly traveled to Louisiana for the first time since the former N'Sync member publicly apologized to her.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Timberlake, 38, addressed the incident, saying: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake said of his 4-year-old son, Silas, whom he shares with Biel.

The actor and singer went on to apologize to his family and wife of seven years for his actions.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

"This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted holding hands in a New Orleans bar in photos first obtained by The Sun. The cameras also showed the actress placing her hand on Timberlake's knee.

A source previously told People that Biel is "standing by" Timberlake and believes he did not cheat.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright's rep said at the time: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together."