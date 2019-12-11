Jessica Biel is 'standing by' husband Justin Timberlake after hand-holding incident: source

Jessica Biel is moving forward in her marriage to Justin Timberlake despite his recent "strong lapse in judgment."

"The Sinner" actress, 37, plans on "standing by" the musician, 38, after he apologized publicly on Thursday for holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright, while drinking on a balcony with friends in New Orleans on Nov. 23.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” a source told People magazine. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, ALISHA WAINWRIGHT SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS IN NEW ORLEANS BAR

The couple has been married since 2012 and shares a son, 4-year-old Silas.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Timberlake wrote: “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, CO-STAR ALISHA WAINWRIGHT HAND-HOLDING INCIDENT IN NEW ORLEANS WAS 'HARMLESS': REPORTS

“This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake said. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

"This was not that," he added. "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Timberlake and Wainwright, 30, were spotted holding hands in a New Orleans bar in photos obtained by The Sun. Cameras also caught the actress placing her hand on Timberlake’s knee. At the time, sources told the outlet that Timberlake appeared to have had a lot to drink and was unsteady on his feet.

The source also told People that Timberlake wants to stay married.

“He has grown up a lot over the past few years and enjoys every minute of being a dad. He even likes the added responsibilities," the source said, while another insider added: “Jessica is a beautiful and intelligent woman; he knows that. He loves her.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright's rep said: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biel has yet to comment on the incident, although she was spotted wearing her wedding ring the day after the canoodling news broke.