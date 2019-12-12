Jessica Biel all smiles in first Instagram post since Justin Timberlake’s apology for hand-holding incident

Jessica Biel is unfazed by public schism.

The actress did her best about-face on Wednesday when she shared a video of herself to Instagram, posing and intermingling with a group of people during a photoshoot.

Biel appeared light on makeup as her skin glowed in her comfy gray and black athleisure sweatsuit with red accents – her hair pulled up in a ponytail.

"When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera. ❤️," Biel captioned her post for the yoga brand.

The 37-year-old actress’s husband, pop star Justin Timberlake, commented on Biel’s post, writing “Squad!” with a heart-eyes emoji.

The casual video is Biel’s first social media post since Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel and his family on Dec. 4 after headlines buzzed about the “Alpha Dog” actor and his “Palmer” co-star, Alisha Wainwright, holding hands at a New Orleans bar late last month.

Although Biel was roped into the drama, multiple reports stymied infidelity rumors, stating that Timberlake, 38, and the 30-year-old Wainwright were merely friends on a brother and sister level and that there was “no validity to the speculation."

In breaking his silence on the captured encounter, which also showed Wainwright touching the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” performer’s knee, Timberlake acknowledged that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgment,” before driving home the point that “nothing happened” with his co-star.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," the 10-time Grammy-winner added of his and Biel's 4-year-old son, Silas.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he concluded.

On Tuesday, People reported that “The Sinner” actress planned on “standing by” the crooner, with a source telling the outlet that Biel would “never break up her family over something like this.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” an insider told the magazine. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas.”

The couple has been married since 2012.