Jessica Biel reveals she wasn’t a huge 'NSYNC fan

Don't make Justin turn around and say "Bye Bye Bye," Jessica!

On Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon jokingly confronted Jessica Biel about an old interview where she admitted she was not a fan of the boy band her husband, Justin Timberlake, fronted in.

Fallon asked Biel if she was an 'NSYNC fan when the band first exploded and the actress said she was not, stating that she used to be a "lame music geek" who listened to songs from theatre productions and wasn't into pop culture music.

"Well, not lame, I was just listening to old-school stuff," she clarified. "I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to 'Rent,' I knew every word from 'Rent,' I was listening to Motown... I, like, lived under a rock."

Fallon then gave Biel a walk down memory lane by showing her a clip of an interview she did in 1999.

"Jimmy. Jimmy… no…" Biel said, stunned. "No, please."

Fallon revealed that his writers managed to dig up an old sit-down chat with Biel's from "those times when 'NSYNC was around," and it was clear from her stunned face that she was not looking forward to the walk down memory lane.

Fallon went on to play a 1999 interview in which her younger self did not seem impressed with ‘NSYNC.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” she said in the interview when asked if she’s a fan of the boy band. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

"Oh my God, you're in so much trouble," Fallon said while laughing at Biel's reaction to the clip.

Biel laughed at her teenage self and her attitude in the video, saying "I am so screwed now."

"Now you probably know some 'NSYNC songs, right?" Fallon asked. "Not really," the "Limetown" actress replied.

She then went on to reveal that while playing truth or dare with friends, she was faced with a dare to sing an 'NSYNC song. It did not go well.

“I only know three words: ‘Bye, Bye, Bye,’ ” she joked.

Timberlake ended up having to step in to help his wife out.

“Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse …,” Biel recalled. “It was humiliating.”

"The Illusionist" actress, who made an appearance on the late-night show to promote her new Facebook Watch series "Limetown," celebrated seven years of marriage to Timberlake on Oct. 19.

The couple share son Silas, 4.

Now, the lovely power couple prides themselves on supporting each other’s careers, with Timberlake recently posting on Instagram a video of the trailer of his wife's new show.

"Boss lady just launched her new show #LIMETOWN. Go watch!!!! Right now! @JessicaBiel @LimetownStories @MichellePurple3," he wrote.