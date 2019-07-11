Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber posts sweet Instagram selfie with Hailey Baldwin: 'My lips get jealous of my arms'

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
What a tender moment!

Justin Bieber, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet late-night selfie alongside wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot last September.

“My lips get jealous of my arms [sic] cuz I can hold you with them,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the post, which had more than 8 million likes as of Thursday afternoon.

BIEBER POSTS BIZARRE TWEET, CHALLENGES TOM CRUISE TO A FIGHT

“When you find your perfect mate, your love will be an eternity. #everlastinglove,” one person wrote.

“Oh you poet you,” commented a second.

“That was a good one,” said a third.

JUSTIN BIEBER ADMITS HE WAS KIDDING ABOUT FIGHTING TOM CRUISE, ADMITS HE WOULD PROBABLY LOSE

“These words are beautiful,” commented a fourth.

Separately, Bieber made news this week when he nominated both his wife and actor Tom Cruise for the so-called “Bottle Cap Challenge.” The “Baby” singer notably challenged Cruise to a UFC fight last month.

Fox News' Jeremy Nifras contributed to this report.

