Justin Bieber takes off wife Hailey's garter with his teeth in a risqué Instagram post

There's definitely one less lonely girl in this world and it's Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber, 25, posted a risqué black-and-white shot of him pulling his wife's garter off with his teeth as she sits while he holds her leg up, seemingly during their Sept. 30 wedding.

He also posted a second photo of Mrs. Bieber, 22, looking absolutely smitten and beaming, with her arms wrapped tenderly around him.

HAILEY BALDWIN, JUSTIN BIEBER SHARE WEDDING PHOTOS

"Yeeee," he captioned the two pictures with his model wife.

"I always thought this was gonna be me but this is ok," one fan commented on the photo.

"Ahh!! 2009 me is crying!! so happy for you," another user commented.

The blushing bride wore a stunning fitted lace wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh for the ceremony, though she changed out of that for the reception. Baldwin kicked off the celebration with a chic halter gown. The groom wore a suit by Hedi Slimane for Celine.

JUSTIN BIEBER PENS POEM TO 'SOULMATE' HAILEY BALDWIN: 'I THINK ABOUT YOU, GODS GREATEST CREATION'

The lovebirds, who secretly tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City on September 2018, wanted a second, more religious ceremony that would include friends and family. People reported that the new wedding took place at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The source for the outlet reported that the pair exchanged vows at Somerset Chapel in front of 154 guests.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.