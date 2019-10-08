Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber share wedding photos

The pictures we have all been waiting for from Baldwin and Bieber's wedding have finally been posted by the two on Instagram.

Baldwin, 22, reminisced on Instagram, posting a photo of her and her new hubby kissing during their South Carolina wedding ceremony.

"Last Monday was the most special day of my life," she wrote.

JUSTIN BIEBER TEASES NEW ‘WEDDING MUSIC’ AFTER RELIGIOUS NUPTIALS WITH HAILEY BALDWIN

She also thanked the designer of her custom-made dress, Off-White founder and artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, Virgil Abloh in another Instagram post.

"Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," she stated. "I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

Abloh posted Instagram snapshots of the bride wearing his creation, which he captioned, "when @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a “yes” too. love you guys since time, for time."

JUSTIN BIEBER, PETA IN CAT FIGHT: 'PETA CAN SUCK IT'

Baldwin's dress was a fitted white, off-the-shoulder lace mermaid-style gown with a sweetheart neckline, delicate lace long sleeves and a stunning long train. Her veil was also created by Abloh, and featured "til death do us part" embroidered on the bottom of the train in Off-White's upper-case signature block lettering.

The model bride displayed their wedding bling in her third and most recent Instagram post and featured the date of their ceremony in the caption.

"9.30.19," she captioned the slideshow of black-and-white photos.

Bieber, 25, showed off his lovely bride by posting color versions of their wedding photos.

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN SHARE FIRST WEDDING PHOTOS FROM STAR-STUDDED BASH AS UNCLE ALEC BALDWIN SKIPS OUT

"My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)," he wrote.

"Even thugz get married," he added in another sweet post.

Bieber's photos showed off the mesmerizing details of Baldwin's low back dress and highlighted the delicate lace pattern on the gown.

The Biebers, who legally tied the knot in September 2018, celebrated their wedding ceremony at the Somerset Chapel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the guests that attended were many celebrity friends such as Camil Morrone, Justine Skye, Billy Baldwin, Kylie Jenner (and her daughter Stormi), Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Usher, country duo Dan + Shay and their wives, Kenny Hamilton and Bieber's longtime manager and friend, Scooter Braun.