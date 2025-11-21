Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Justin Bieber stops to help stranded stranger on roadside, gives him 'best prayer' of his life

Video of pop star's roadside encounter with struggling man goes viral on TikTok with over 2M likes

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Justin Bieber helps stranded man on the side of the road, offers prayer Video

Justin Bieber stopped to help a man, who goes by Buku on social media, after his car broke down and he was stranded on the side of the road.

Justin Bieber offered a helping hand to a stranded man after his car broke down and gave him the "best prayer" of his life.

In a now-viral video, a man who goes by the name Buku on social media shared a moment he was stuck on the side of the road, recording himself venting about his struggles, before Bieber stopped to check on him.

"Are you Justin Bieber?" Buku asked in the TikTok video before the pop star responded, "Yeah, what's up, bro? Justin."

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber stopped to help a man stranded on the side of the road. (DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Before Bieber made his appearance, the man had been explaining how life had been going for him, telling the camera, "The move to the big city, trying to make it like everybody else. No friends."

He'd captioned his video, "When your car breaks down.... And you've been trying so hard in life 😩 It's just tough."

He showed a quick shot of another car, then said, "I could be tripping, but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me. But I don't know."

After confirming that it was Bieber, the singer appeared in the clip for a moment, giving the man a handshake and a hug.

"I love you, bro," Buku said, and Bieber replied, "I love you, too."

"What happened?" Bieber asked. "Do you really want to know?" Buku replied.

When Bieber said that he did, Buku admitted that his life had been "f---ed," then stopped recording.

Justin Bieber wears a white shirt, sunglasses and a hat

Justin Bieber prayed for the man before leaving. (Gotham/GC Images)

After speaking with Bieber, Buku started filming himself again, saying, "My life is crazy. Justin Bieber gives me the best prayer I've probably ever had in my life."

The video has garnered over 2 million likes on TikTok in the days it's been posted. Thousands of comments have been made, praising Bieber for helping Buku.

"I wasn't expecting to actually see Justin Bieber," one user wrote.

Justin Bieber performs at Coachella

Justin Bieber was praised on social media after the encounter. (Kevin Winter)

Another added, "Having a bad day hanging on by a thread BUT your guardian angel turns out to be Justin Bieber."

"This is so random yet divine," a third added.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

