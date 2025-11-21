Justin Bieber stops to help stranded stranger on roadside, gives him 'best prayer' of his life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber offered a helping hand to a stranded man after his car broke down and gave him the "best prayer" of his life.

In a now-viral video, a man who goes by the name Buku on social media shared a moment he was stuck on the side of the road, recording himself venting about his struggles, before Bieber stopped to check on him.

"Are you Justin Bieber?" Buku asked in the TikTok video before the pop star responded, "Yeah, what's up, bro? Justin."

Before Bieber made his appearance, the man had been explaining how life had been going for him, telling the camera, "The move to the big city, trying to make it like everybody else. No friends."

He'd captioned his video, "When your car breaks down.... And you've been trying so hard in life 😩 It's just tough."

He showed a quick shot of another car, then said, "I could be tripping, but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me. But I don't know."

After confirming that it was Bieber, the singer appeared in the clip for a moment, giving the man a handshake and a hug.

"I love you, bro," Buku said, and Bieber replied, "I love you, too."

"What happened?" Bieber asked. "Do you really want to know?" Buku replied.

When Bieber said that he did, Buku admitted that his life had been "f---ed," then stopped recording.

After speaking with Bieber, Buku started filming himself again, saying, "My life is crazy. Justin Bieber gives me the best prayer I've probably ever had in my life."

The video has garnered over 2 million likes on TikTok in the days it's been posted. Thousands of comments have been made, praising Bieber for helping Buku.

"I wasn't expecting to actually see Justin Bieber," one user wrote.

Another added, "Having a bad day hanging on by a thread BUT your guardian angel turns out to be Justin Bieber."

"This is so random yet divine," a third added.

