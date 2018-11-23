Justin Bieber celebrates 'first Thanksgiving as a married man,' says 'Relationships are hard'

Four months after he popped the question to fiancée Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber seemingly confirmed the couple has already tied the knot.

On Friday, the "What Do You Mean?" singer took to Instagram to wish his fans a happy belated Thanksgiving, in which he detailed his first holiday "as a married man."

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," the 24-year-old star wrote. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

"Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he continued. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!"

Back in July, Bieber and Baldwin, 22, took to social media to announce their engagement.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he captioned two black-and-white photos of himself with Baldwin, who was sitting on her fiancé's lap, showing off a simple diamond band on her engagement finger.

Continued Bieber: "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" he added. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!"

Moments later, Baldwin also shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

According to TMZ, the star popped the question at a resort in the Bahamas just a few days earlier.

Per the outlet, the couple — who started dating in May — were reportedly salsa dancing at a restaurant when witnesses say Bieber’s security asked everyone to put their phones away so as not to record the special moment. He reportedly proposed right then and there earning himself a big “yes” from Baldwin.